Jonas Makwakwa wants to clear his name at Sars inquiry

Makwakwa says former Sars executives - who testified - this week lied under oath.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Sars second in charge Jonas Makwakwa says lies have been told about him at the commission of inquiry into the revenue collector this week.

Makwakwa says he now wants to come forward with his own testimony.

The inquiry is probing tax administration and governance issues at Sars.

In a letter to retired Judge Robert Nugent, the former Sars deputy head says he wants to share his side of the story.

A number of former senior executives told the Nugent Inquiry that Makwakwa led the purge in Sars and was at the forefront of wielding terror and intimidation in the organisation.

He referred to that testimony as a "rehearsed orchestra" and says he is ready to testify.

Nugent says he will be called in at the next set of hearings in August, while legal counsel for suspended Sars boss Tom Moyane addressed the commission yesterday.