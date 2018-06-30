Jonas Makwakwa wants to clear his name at Sars inquiry
Makwakwa says former Sars executives - who testified - this week lied under oath.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Sars second in charge Jonas Makwakwa says lies have been told about him at the commission of inquiry into the revenue collector this week.
Makwakwa says he now wants to come forward with his own testimony.
The inquiry is probing tax administration and governance issues at Sars.
In a letter to retired Judge Robert Nugent, the former Sars deputy head says he wants to share his side of the story.
Makwakwa says former Sars executives - who testified - this week lied under oath.
A number of former senior executives told the Nugent Inquiry that Makwakwa led the purge in Sars and was at the forefront of wielding terror and intimidation in the organisation.
He referred to that testimony as a "rehearsed orchestra" and says he is ready to testify.
Nugent says he will be called in at the next set of hearings in August, while legal counsel for suspended Sars boss Tom Moyane addressed the commission yesterday.
More in Politics
-
BLF: Attack on Ingonyama Trust driven by jealousy, hate for amaZulu
-
Mazzone hits back at De Lille's open letter
-
DA CT caucus could decide on third no-confidence motion against De Lille
-
DA to continue pushing for Brian Hlongwa’s removal
-
DA ‘won’t’ be giving De Lille more details, names on Steenhuisen report
-
'HR officials failed to follow procedures, policies in Aucamp’s appointment'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.