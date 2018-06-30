‘Government should always look after its workers’
The City of Johannesburg says it is grateful for its coalition partners who have ensured that insourcing takes place in the city.
This comes after the city announced that it has insourced 1,600 workers who will start work from Sunday.
Earlier in 2018, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tabled a successful motion in the Johannesburg Metropolitan Council, where it pushed for the city to insource all its contract workers.
The city’s Michael Sun says the government should always look after its workers, especially those that serve the larger community.
He adds that this achievement could not have been possible without the EFF.
“I, particularly, want to thank our coalition partners within the government of City of Johannesburg, and of course a special thanks and recognition to the EFF for their contribution in making this a reality.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
