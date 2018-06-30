‘Government should always look after its workers’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • -2°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 8°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 9°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 9°C
  • -4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • -4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • -4°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

‘Government should always look after its workers’

The City of Johannesburg says it is grateful for its coalition partners who have ensured that insourcing takes place in the city.

Public Safety MMC Michael Sun is seen with the newly insourced guards. Picture: @HermanMashaba/Twitter.
Public Safety MMC Michael Sun is seen with the newly insourced guards. Picture: @HermanMashaba/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says it is grateful for its coalition partners who have ensured that insourcing takes place in the city.

This comes after the city announced that it has insourced 1,600 workers who will start work from Sunday.

Earlier in 2018, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tabled a successful motion in the Johannesburg Metropolitan Council, where it pushed for the city to insource all its contract workers.

The city’s Michael Sun says the government should always look after its workers, especially those that serve the larger community.

He adds that this achievement could not have been possible without the EFF.

“I, particularly, want to thank our coalition partners within the government of City of Johannesburg, and of course a special thanks and recognition to the EFF for their contribution in making this a reality.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA