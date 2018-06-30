Gauteng ANC wishes regions well for conferences this weekend

Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng are holding their conferences after the party's NEC decided to halt the meetings earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in Gauteng has wished its regions well in their regional conferences underway this weekend.

The greater Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng are holding their conferences after the party's national executive committee decided to halt the meetings earlier this month, because of "outstanding matters.

Now the ANC in the province gave its regions the green light to go ahead with their conferences ahead of the provincial conference next month.

Early this week, the ANC'S Gauteng provincial executive committee approved regional conferences.

Ekurhuleni started its conference yesterday and current chair Mzwandile Masina, his close allies Thembinkosi Nciza, ANC council chief whip Jongizizwe Dlabathi and councilor Nomadlozi Nkosi have been identified as the city's potential leadership collective.

The ANC Gauteng's Motaletale Modiba says so far things have run smoothly in that city.

“We want to wish well all of our regions taking part in conferences this weekend.”

The pec further resolved to move the provincial conference to the week of 20 - 22 July to allow regional conferences to be concluded first before the provincial conference.

Modiba says the provincial party is confident that it will meet the deadline to complete regional conferences by then.