Dan Plato calls for end to lawlessness
The Western Cape Community and Safety MEC says the communities affected by high levels of crime must come together with provincial government to effect change.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community and Safety MEC Dan Plato says the notion of lawlessness must come to an end.
Plato was speaking at a community and safety workshop in Elsies River earlier on Saturday.
At the same time, ward councillor Jonathan Cupido says he wants to make a difference by trying to educate the young people in order to change children’s mindset about getting involved in criminal activity.
“My idea, now, is to take these children, tell them that gangsterism is not the way for them and introduce a different opportunity for them.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
