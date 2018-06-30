CWU seeking legal options on closure of 'Afro Voice'

The union says it’s unacceptable that the employees were not consulted on this move.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communications Workers Union (CWU) says its seeking legal opinion on Afro Worldview's decision to close its daily newspaper Afro Voice.

Journalists at the publication formerly known as the New Age were briefed on the decision on Thursday evening and told not to report for work on Monday.

There's been no clarity on the terms of this decision and whether any alternative plans of employment have been made.

The union says it’s unacceptable that the employees were not consulted on this move.

General secretary Aubrey Shabalala said, “If you tell a person it’s over, that is not consultation and that does not give them enough time to make a plan and look for employment somewhere else. You are basically telling them they are unemployed from the next hour.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)