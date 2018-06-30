Cops urge gun owners to be careful after father accidentally shoots son in EC
Earlier this week, a one year old child was accidentally shot by her foster father on a farm in Paterson, while he was getting ready for shooting practice.
CAPE TOWN - Police have urged firearm owners to be cautious when handling the weapons following a tragic incident In Eastern Cape.
Police say the game ranger was wearing the firearm on a sling and he wanted to take it off his shoulder to make it safe.
While doing so the rifle went off and a shot was fired.
The police's Andre Beetge said, “As it was an accident the investigation needs to cover all aspects, once they have done that, it can then go to the prosecutor.”
