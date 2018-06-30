Competition Commission to lay charges against ferry companies in CT

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • -2°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 8°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 9°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 9°C
  • -4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • -4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • -4°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Competition Commission to lay charges against ferry companies in CT

The Competition Commission says it will lay criminal charges against two companies that ferry passengers from the V&A Waterfront to Robben Island.

FILE: Robben Island gate welcomes visitors. Picture: EWN
FILE: Robben Island gate welcomes visitors. Picture: EWN
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Competition Commission says it will lay criminal charges against two companies that ferry passengers from the V&A Waterfront to Robben Island.

The commission says the entities refused to cooperate with its investigation.

The companies were found guilty of price fixing after the commission received a complaint from the Robben Island museum.

Thembekile Maritime Services, Silverbucle Trade and Nauticat Charters have been fined more than R1 million.

The commission's Sipho Ngwema said, “Two are left in terms of prosecution who have not yet cooperated with the commission and the commissioner has called for criminal charges.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA