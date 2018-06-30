Competition Commission to lay charges against ferry companies in CT

The Competition Commission says it will lay criminal charges against two companies that ferry passengers from the V&A Waterfront to Robben Island.

The commission says the entities refused to cooperate with its investigation.

The companies were found guilty of price fixing after the commission received a complaint from the Robben Island museum.

Thembekile Maritime Services, Silverbucle Trade and Nauticat Charters have been fined more than R1 million.

The commission's Sipho Ngwema said, “Two are left in terms of prosecution who have not yet cooperated with the commission and the commissioner has called for criminal charges.”