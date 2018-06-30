City Power vows to restore electricity in north eastern parts of JHB

City Power says technicians are working on fixing the failure after implementing a load rotation yesterday to ease the heavy electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says electricity will be restored this morning north eastern parts of Johannesburg following a transformation failure at the Sebenza Substation.

It's understood the technical fault happened on Wednesday resulting in the total loss of generation at Kelvin Power Station.

Spokesperson Sandiso Simelane said, “The load rotation continues as we anticipate full restoration.”