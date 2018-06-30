City of Tshwane ropes in more authorities to probe cholera in Hammanskraal

The city dispatched a team of experts earlier this week which found no trace of the bacterial disease.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has roped in an independent institution to conduct further tests in the greater Hammanskraal area following a suspected cholera outbreak.

It says the health department has also confirmed no recent cases have been reported at local hospitals so far.

The city's Lindela Mashigo said, “We will be monitoring the situation. We have enlisted external services of an independent institution that will test the water.”