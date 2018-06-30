City of Cape Town urges Hyde Park residents to maintain their homes

Cops urge gun owners to be careful after father accidentally shoots son in EC
Local
The residents are demanding the municipality repair their houses that are now falling apart.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says residents of Hyde Park should take responsibility in maintaining of their own homes following complaints of the poor quality of their RDP houses.
Complaints have been raised by the community since they moved into the establishments 11 years ago
Mayco member Anda Ntsodo said, “Once you become an owner then you are responsible for painting and maintaining your home, the city cannot take responsibility.”
