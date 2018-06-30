City of Cape Town urges Hyde Park residents to maintain their homes

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • -2°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 8°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 9°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 9°C
  • -4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • -4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • -4°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

City of Cape Town urges Hyde Park residents to maintain their homes

The residents are demanding the municipality repair their houses that are now falling apart.

A view of the homes in Hyde Park, Mitchells Plain. Picture: EWN.
A view of the homes in Hyde Park, Mitchells Plain. Picture: EWN.
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says residents of Hyde Park should take responsibility in maintaining of their own homes following complaints of the poor quality of their RDP houses.

The residents are demanding the municipality repair their houses that are now falling apart.

Complaints have been raised by the community since they moved into the establishments 11 years ago

Mayco member Anda Ntsodo said, “Once you become an owner then you are responsible for painting and maintaining your home, the city cannot take responsibility.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA