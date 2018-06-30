Cause For Justice raises concern over film’s content
The organisation raised concerns over some scenes in the film, ‘Show Dogs’, which it claims are grooming children for sexual abuse.
JOHANNESBURG - A human rights organisation, Cause For Justice (CFJ), has raised concern over the type of content that makes it into South Africa’s cinemas.
This is after Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane referred complaints about family comedy piece, Show Dogs to the Film and Publication Board's Appeals Tribunal for consideration.
The organisation raised concerns over some scenes in the film, which it claims are grooming children for sexual abuse.
The movie, which is about a police hound who goes undercover to infiltrate a dog show, has an age restriction of seven years old.
The Cause For Justice has complained about a scene in which Max the dog is told to get used to being groped.
The organisation’s Ryan Smit says they’re waiting for confirmation from the Film and Publication Board (FPB) on the date that the Appeals Tribunal will consider the matter.
Smit says the age restriction for the dog-show movie is a huge concern.
“We’re saying that that age restriction cannot be right and should be appealed, that’s one issue. The other issue is whether as the society we should be sending messages through our cinemas and so on regarding grooming messages at all, that’s basically our concern.”
The movie is expected to be released next week Friday.
