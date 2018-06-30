Bonteheuwel residents march for service delivery

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • -2°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 8°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 9°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 9°C
  • -4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • -4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • -4°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Bonteheuwel residents march for service delivery

Bonteheuwel residents are marching for better police and recreational resources for children in a bid to prevent crime.

FILE: Metro police called in during a community meeting in Bonteheuwel. Picture: Natalie Malgas/EWN.
FILE: Metro police called in during a community meeting in Bonteheuwel. Picture: Natalie Malgas/EWN.
35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Bonteheuwel residents are marching for better police and recreational resources for children in a bid to prevent crime.

Community members are walking to the satellite police station in the area to hand over a memorandum.

A group of Bonteheuwel residents consisting mainly of children have marched to the satellite police station to hand over a memorandum of grievances.

The Bontheheuwel Joint Peace Forum’s Nadia Mayman says the mobile police station is not sufficient to curb the high level of crime in the area.

“We want it upgraded to a fully-fledged police station so that response time to crime may be swifter.”

Mayman says they also want government to introduce more sports and recreational activities in the area to prevent children and young people from being lured into a life of crime.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA