Bonteheuwel residents march for service delivery

CAPE TOWN - Bonteheuwel residents are marching for better police and recreational resources for children in a bid to prevent crime.

Community members are walking to the satellite police station in the area to hand over a memorandum.

A group of Bonteheuwel residents consisting mainly of children have marched to the satellite police station to hand over a memorandum of grievances.

The Bontheheuwel Joint Peace Forum’s Nadia Mayman says the mobile police station is not sufficient to curb the high level of crime in the area.

“We want it upgraded to a fully-fledged police station so that response time to crime may be swifter.”

Mayman says they also want government to introduce more sports and recreational activities in the area to prevent children and young people from being lured into a life of crime.