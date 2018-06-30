Bonteheuwel residents march for service delivery
Bonteheuwel residents are marching for better police and recreational resources for children in a bid to prevent crime.
Community members are walking to the satellite police station in the area to hand over a memorandum.
As residents march for peace, several shots being fired can be heard in the distance (not in this video) MM pic.twitter.com/2wMV0m2UfH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 30, 2018
A group of Bonteheuwel residents consisting mainly of children have marched to the satellite police station to hand over a memorandum of grievances.
Residents warming up with the Cha Cha Slide dance. MM pic.twitter.com/pVOagwPpoX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 30, 2018
The Bontheheuwel Joint Peace Forum’s Nadia Mayman says the mobile police station is not sufficient to curb the high level of crime in the area.
“We want it upgraded to a fully-fledged police station so that response time to crime may be swifter.”
Mayman says they also want government to introduce more sports and recreational activities in the area to prevent children and young people from being lured into a life of crime.
