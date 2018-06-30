Autopsy to be done to find out Diane Nelson’s cause of death

Hundreds of people, many of them Nelson's patients, have taken to the Pink Ladies organisation's Facebook page expressing shock and horror at her death.

CAPE TOWN - An autopsy is yet to be conducted to determine what caused the death of Claremont psychologist Diane Nelson.

Police confirmed her body had been found on Table Mountain on Thursday.

The 49-year-old woman was last seen alive last Saturday and a short while later her car was found in Cecilia Forest car park near Bishopscourt.

She's been described her as a good person who's had a positive impact on many lives.