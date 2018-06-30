Autopsy to be done to find out Diane Nelson’s cause of death
Hundreds of people, many of them Nelson's patients, have taken to the Pink Ladies organisation's Facebook page expressing shock and horror at her death.
CAPE TOWN - An autopsy is yet to be conducted to determine what caused the death of Claremont psychologist Diane Nelson.
Police confirmed her body had been found on Table Mountain on Thursday.
The 49-year-old woman was last seen alive last Saturday and a short while later her car was found in Cecilia Forest car park near Bishopscourt.
Hundreds of people, many of them Nelson's patients, have taken to the Pink Ladies organisation's Facebook page expressing shock and horror at her death.
She's been described her as a good person who's had a positive impact on many lives.
Popular in Local
-
More South Africans stranded in China arrive home
-
Nathi Mthethwa vows to continue name changes of towns contravening Constitution
-
Jonas Makwakwa wants to clear his name at Sars inquiry
-
Missing Claremont woman’s body found
-
‘Sars' R1 trillion milestone was just smoke and mirrors’
-
Almost 200 WC residents affected by scabies outbreak
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.