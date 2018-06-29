Zuma had a hand in State Security Agency probe into Sars - Pillay
Ivan Pillay says there was an active instigation by Jacob Zuma in 2013 to remove certain Sars executives and install others of his choice without following due process.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) deputy head Ivan Pillay claims there was an instruction from former president Jacob Zuma to the State Security Agency to investigate the revenue service because he believed some people were campaigning for an alternative African National Congress leader.
This accusation, among many others, was contained in the written submission Pillay made to the Nugent inquiry investigating tax administration and governance at Sars.
Pillay was among those suspended because of his link to the so-called rogue unit which the commission heard did not exist.
In written notes submitted to the panel investigating Sars, Pillay says there was an active instigation by Zuma in 2013 to remove certain Sars executives and install others of his choice without following due process.
He further alleged that Zuma had a hand in the State Security Agency investigating Sars which resulted in widespread reports that there was a rogue unit at Sars.
When testifying before the commission yesterday, Pillay said Sars was facing what he called an assault for a very long time.
Pillay’s written testimony of Zuma’s alleged involvement in the overhaul at Sars is the first time the former president is directly implicated.
WATCH: Sars Inquiry: Ivan Pillay and Adrian Lackey
