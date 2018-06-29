Yende’s family disappointed by withdrawal of charges against alleged killer
On Thursday, the Springs Magistrate's Court heard that there is a lack of evidence against David Ngwenya.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of Tembisile Yende says they are devastated by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s decision to withdraw the charges against the man accused of killing her.
On Thursday, the Springs Magistrate's Court heard that there is a lack of evidence against David Ngwenya.
Yende's body was found in her office at the Springs substation in May last year about a week after the young woman had been reported missing.
Family spokesperson Mboneni Yende says they were told by the State that the withdrawal of charges against Ngwenya is provisional and investigations will continue.
“They told us that should it ever happen that they find more information that leads David Ngwenya to the crime, he will be called back to court.”
He says the family is having a difficult time finding closure.
“For us as a family, we are so disappointed. We believe that had the SAPS thoroughly investigated this case from the word go, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
Yende says while the family is currently feeling hopeless, they will continue to cooperate with law enforcement until justice is served.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.