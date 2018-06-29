Yende’s family disappointed by withdrawal of charges against alleged killer

On Thursday, the Springs Magistrate's Court heard that there is a lack of evidence against David Ngwenya.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Tembisile Yende says they are devastated by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s decision to withdraw the charges against the man accused of killing her.

On Thursday, the Springs Magistrate's Court heard that there is a lack of evidence against David Ngwenya.

Yende's body was found in her office at the Springs substation in May last year about a week after the young woman had been reported missing.

Family spokesperson Mboneni Yende says they were told by the State that the withdrawal of charges against Ngwenya is provisional and investigations will continue.

“They told us that should it ever happen that they find more information that leads David Ngwenya to the crime, he will be called back to court.”

He says the family is having a difficult time finding closure.

“For us as a family, we are so disappointed. We believe that had the SAPS thoroughly investigated this case from the word go, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Yende says while the family is currently feeling hopeless, they will continue to cooperate with law enforcement until justice is served.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)