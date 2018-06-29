WC taxi registrar to meet taxi associations after Hout Bay protests

Taxi drivers associated to Cata demonstrated in the area on Thursday, blocking roads, burning tyres and damaging City of Cape Town property

CAPE TOWN - The provincial taxi registrar will be meeting with taxi associations on Friday following protests in Hout Bay.

Taxi drivers associated to Cata demonstrated in the area on Thursday, blocking roads, burning tyres and damaging City of Cape Town property.

The drivers claim Codeta had been operating on their routes illegally. The Western Cape Transport Department's Siphesihle Dube explains the provincial taxi registrar will be meeting with competing taxi associations in Hout Bay.

“The role of registrars is to administer all public transport administrations in the province, so it can depend. If that’s the course of action that’s necessary, mediation, then that will be taken. My understanding [is that] it’s currently the airing of grievances and the determination of what would be the best steps to take forward.”

The City of Cape Town's Brett Herron says no vehicle can operate a public transport service without an operating licence.

While the municipality is the planning authority, the provincial regulatory entity is ultimately the body that either grants or refuses an application for a licence. Herron adds the suggestion that Codeta is being allowed to operate unlawfully while Cata is not allowed to do so is untrue.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)