WC taxi registrar to meet taxi associations after Hout Bay protests
Taxi drivers associated to Cata demonstrated in the area on Thursday, blocking roads, burning tyres and damaging City of Cape Town property
CAPE TOWN - The provincial taxi registrar will be meeting with taxi associations on Friday following protests in Hout Bay.
WATCH: Hout Bay taxi drivers protest over routes
Taxi drivers associated to Cata demonstrated in the area on Thursday, blocking roads, burning tyres and damaging City of Cape Town property.
The drivers claim Codeta had been operating on their routes illegally. The Western Cape Transport Department's Siphesihle Dube explains the provincial taxi registrar will be meeting with competing taxi associations in Hout Bay.
“The role of registrars is to administer all public transport administrations in the province, so it can depend. If that’s the course of action that’s necessary, mediation, then that will be taken. My understanding [is that] it’s currently the airing of grievances and the determination of what would be the best steps to take forward.”
The City of Cape Town's Brett Herron says no vehicle can operate a public transport service without an operating licence.
While the municipality is the planning authority, the provincial regulatory entity is ultimately the body that either grants or refuses an application for a licence. Herron adds the suggestion that Codeta is being allowed to operate unlawfully while Cata is not allowed to do so is untrue.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Communications Minister refers complaints about film 'Show Dogs' to FPB
-
[WATCH] This tiny golfer has a mighty big swing
-
EC baby girl (1) accidentally shot dead by foster father
-
Capetonians express shock & horror at death of Claremont psychologist
-
City Power warns of outages in JHB
-
Fears around job losses, food security at land expropriation public hearings
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.