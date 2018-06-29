[WATCH] Tom Moyane’s testimony at Nugent Inquiry

Tom Moyane appeared before the Nugent inquiry with his lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu, who is reading his testimony and is speaking on behalf.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane's testimony is being read in the commission of inquiry into the revenue service on Friday morning.

Moyane appeared before the Nugent inquiry with his lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu, who is reading his testimony and is speaking on behalf.

WATCH LIVE: Tom Moyane’s testimony at Nugent Inquiry