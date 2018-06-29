UWC's dental experts to put smiles of senior citizens for Madiba

The faculty makes 5,000 dentures per year but in honour of former President Nelson Mandela, 100 extra will be made for senior citizens.

CAPE TOWN - Dental experts at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) are set to brighten the smiles of 100 senior citizens.

The initiative forms part of UWC's Madiba Day centenary celebrations as well as its Dentistry Faculty's 40th year of existence.

The faculty makes 5,000 dentures per year but in honour of former President Nelson Mandela, 100 extra will be made for senior citizens.

University experts say the Western Cape has the highest rate of people who have lost all their teeth.

Deputy Dean of Dentistry Dr Emile Prince said: “We are focusing on the elderly so those who are pensioners and those who have absolutely no teeth. What we would term as dentures, which means they have no teeth in their mouth. We are rolling out 100 full dentures for patients that come off our waiting list.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)