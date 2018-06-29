Popular Topics
Go

Strategy launched to tackle fraud, corruption within SAPS

The police anti-corruption strategy wants to stop police officers from conducting work outside the SAPS - in the taxi industry, liquor trade and private security sector.

Police Minister Bheki Cele signs the ethics and integrity pledge at the launch of SAPS' anti-corruption strategy on 29 June 2018. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twittter.
Police Minister Bheki Cele signs the ethics and integrity pledge at the launch of SAPS' anti-corruption strategy on 29 June 2018. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twittter.
52 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The police have launched a new strategy to tackle corruption within their ranks with specific focus on fraud and corruption.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Commissioner Khehla Sitole announced the plan at a ceremony in Pretoria on Friday.

The announcement comes a day after the High Court in Pretoria made a ruling aimed at putting an end to so-called revenge investigations by police against Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) members.

The police anti-corruption strategy wants to stop police officers from conducting work outside the South African Police Service (SAPS) - in the taxi industry, liquor trade and private security sector.

It says officers are vetted through financial disclosures and integrity assessment.

Cele says lifestyle audits will be conducted on all members, starting at the rank of constable. The minister referred to bribes as “a street allowance,” saying police officers are employed to serve and protect and not to get rich quickly.

All nine provincial commissioners signed an ethics and integrity pledge at the end of the ceremony.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

