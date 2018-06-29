State withdraws charges against Thembisile Yende murder accused
Yende was found dead at a substation in Springs after she went missing for two weeks.
JOHANNESBURG - The State has withdrawn charges against the man accused of murdering Eskom employee Thembisile Yende.
On Thursday, the Springs Magistrates Court heard that there was a lack of evidence.
Yende was found dead at a substation in Springs after she went missing for two weeks.
Numsa had previously called on Eskom to help police with evidence.
The union's Irvin Jim said: “You would expect that when a big matter like this happens in Eskom… the infrastructure of Eskom should be enough to tackle who basically killed Yende, the police should have enough capacity to track and investigate.”
Popular in Local
-
Zuma had a hand in State Security Agency probe into Sars - Pillay
-
De Lille's open letter to 'clueless, lying' Mazzone
-
CT water restrictions to remain in place despite rise in dam levels
-
Iberia pays homage to Johannesburg with new aircraft
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 26 June 2018
-
City of Tshwane to conduct full overhaul of HR system after Aucamp saga
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.