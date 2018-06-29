State withdraws charges against Thembisile Yende murder accused

Yende was found dead at a substation in Springs after she went missing for two weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - The State has withdrawn charges against the man accused of murdering Eskom employee Thembisile Yende.

On Thursday, the Springs Magistrates Court heard that there was a lack of evidence.

Numsa had previously called on Eskom to help police with evidence.

The union's Irvin Jim said: “You would expect that when a big matter like this happens in Eskom… the infrastructure of Eskom should be enough to tackle who basically killed Yende, the police should have enough capacity to track and investigate.”