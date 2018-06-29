Sibanye-Stillwater to host safety seminar

At least 21 miners have died at Sibanye-Stillwater's mines this year alone, leading to a drop in share prices.

JOHANNESBURG - Mining company Sibanye-Stillwater will be hosting a safety seminar on Friday following several deaths at its operations across the country.

The company says it has rolled out more safety regulations amid threats of a lawsuit to recover losses suffered by shareholders as a result of the increasing fatalities at the mining house.

On Thursday, US-based law firm Bernstein Liebhard announced plans to take Sibanye to court, saying the suit is a result of “misleading statements” about the culture and operations of the precious metals producer.

The American law firm is now calling for any other people who bought shares from April last year to join its legal challenge.

Sibanye-Stillwater's James Wellsted says the company has new safety features at its mines to curb further miner deaths.

“We’ve appointed a well-known safety academia Dr Kobus de Jager to head our group safety efforts and look at our strategy, we’ve got Wits look at the seismic events, our systems that are in place and what we can do to improve them.”