Sibanye-Stillwater to host safety seminar
At least 21 miners have died at Sibanye-Stillwater's mines this year alone, leading to a drop in share prices.
JOHANNESBURG - Mining company Sibanye-Stillwater will be hosting a safety seminar on Friday following several deaths at its operations across the country.
The company says it has rolled out more safety regulations amid threats of a lawsuit to recover losses suffered by shareholders as a result of the increasing fatalities at the mining house.
On Thursday, US-based law firm Bernstein Liebhard announced plans to take Sibanye to court, saying the suit is a result of “misleading statements” about the culture and operations of the precious metals producer.
At least 21 miners have died at Sibanye-Stillwater's mines this year alone, leading to a drop in share prices.
The American law firm is now calling for any other people who bought shares from April last year to join its legal challenge.
Sibanye-Stillwater's James Wellsted says the company has new safety features at its mines to curb further miner deaths.
“We’ve appointed a well-known safety academia Dr Kobus de Jager to head our group safety efforts and look at our strategy, we’ve got Wits look at the seismic events, our systems that are in place and what we can do to improve them.”
More in Business
-
Moyane to appear before Nugent Inquiry
-
Numsa blames Eskom’s financial woes on IPPs, bloated top management
-
Davies dissolves non-performing SA Bureau of Standards board
-
Zuma had a hand in State Security Agency probe into Sars - Pillay
-
Mood darkens for UK consumers, businesses ahead of Brexit - surveys
-
#RandReport: Rand steadies after slip to new low, stocks led higher by banks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.