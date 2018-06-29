Severe cold, snow expected in WC this weekend

The provincial disaster management centre has urged residents to contact their nearest municipal office should an emergency occur.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape residents should brace themselves for severe weather conditions this weekend.

Cold front expected over parts of South Africa between 1-3 July 2018. Snow, very cold temperatures, windy and rainy weather expected. Here is the media release. #weathersmart @StormReportSA1 @ReenvalSA @StormReportSa @WaterSheddingWC pic.twitter.com/8pAEUxOho1 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 28, 2018

The South African Weather Service advised that adverse weather conditions are expected across large parts of the province, starting over the coming weekend and moving into next week.

Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “This includes some very cold weather, snowfall in some areas. Strong winds and torrential rain. We want to urge the public to take great caution and great care when moving around, especially outdoors. And also, consider moving small animals into shelter just for the coming days.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)