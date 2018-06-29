Popular Topics
Severe cold, snow expected in WC this weekend

The provincial disaster management centre has urged residents to contact their nearest municipal office should an emergency occur.

Picture: Unsplash.com

55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape residents should brace themselves for severe weather conditions this weekend.

The provincial disaster management centre has urged residents to contact their nearest municipal office should an emergency occur.

The South African Weather Service advised that adverse weather conditions are expected across large parts of the province, starting over the coming weekend and moving into next week.

Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “This includes some very cold weather, snowfall in some areas. Strong winds and torrential rain. We want to urge the public to take great caution and great care when moving around, especially outdoors. And also, consider moving small animals into shelter just for the coming days.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

