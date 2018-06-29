‘Sars' R1 trillion milestone was just smoke and mirrors’

A former Treasury official Cecil Morden presented a report that showed a decline in tax revenue collected under now suspended Tom Moyane.

JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry into the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has heard that Tom Moyane's celebration over being the first commissioner to reach the R1 trillion mark for collected taxes was just smoke and mirrors.

The inquiry is investigating whether non-governance at Sars contributed to this decline.

Moyane’s lawyer Dali Mpofu was at pains to point out that his client was the first commissioner to collect R1 trillion in taxes in South Africa.

“Mr [Pravin] Gordhan also didn’t tell you that for the first time in the history of South Africa that more than R1 trillion was collected under commissioner Moyane.”

#SARSInquiry Mpofu says Gordhan did not talk about his hostility for Moyane where he is “down right rude” and has become “legendary”. QH pic.twitter.com/ALGLGY589a — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 29, 2018

But Morden says that figure is not what it was made out to be.

“It is inevitable that we would have reached the trillion-rand mark. The trillion mark level was just smoke and mirrors, really.”

He further told the commission that while the sluggish economy may have contributed to less taxes collected in the last financial year amounting to a R50 billion shortfall, other issues also played a part.

#SARSInquiry Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane has arrived to testify before the Nugent Inquiry. He’s flanked by advocate Dali Mpofu. QH pic.twitter.com/vXKy5YtbKo — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 29, 2018

