Davies dissolves non-performing SA Bureau of Standards board
Minister Rob Davies received numerous complaints regarding lack of service delivery while he lost confidence in the members.
JOHANNESBURG - The board of the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) has been disbanded by Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies for non-performance.
The Department of Trade and Industry accused Sabs two weeks ago of colluding to help the Gupta-owned Tegeta Coal Mine keep a supply contract with Eskom.
Minister Davies says local manufacturers are failing to secure supply contracts in local and international markets because of the SABS’s underperformance.
Davies says it is his responsibility as the minister of trade and industry to ensure that entities like the Bureau of Standards prevent sub-standard and unsafe products from entering the local market.
He says the bureau’s performance in this regard has been quote “inadequate”.
Former Eskom generation head Matshela Koko once blamed an SABS report for basing his decision to buy coal from Tegeta despite the coal failing to meet the specifications.
Administrators have been placed in charge of the SABS.
