Parliament condemns racist attacks on land hearings officials

The racist abuse has been attributed to disgruntled individuals who are opposed to the constitutional amendment to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has condemned racist attacks on officials assisting the Joint Constitutional Review Committee during public hearings on land expropriation in various provinces.

In a statement, Parliament says it has been made aware that some of its officials assisting the committee, which is looking into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution, have received several verbally abusive and racist phone calls from members of the public.

Parliament says it will never tolerate any attempt to hinder its constitutional work during its public hearings.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “They are racist, I think they’ve been getting calls from racist individuals hurling insults [that] are racially demeaning.”

Earlier this week the committee applauded the orderly crowds that gathered in the Northern Cape and in Limpopo for the hearings.

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee will on Saturday move to the last leg of its public hearings in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

