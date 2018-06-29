Popular Topics
Numsa blames Eskom’s financial woes on IPPs, bloated top management

Eskom has revised its offer to 6.2% for this year and 6% for the next two years or inflation-based if higher.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says the inclusion of independent power producers (IPPs), a bloated top management and a failure to deal with high coal prices are just some of the reasons why Eskom faces financial difficulties.

The union was speaking after Thursday’s wage negotiations.

Eskom has revised its offer to 6.2% for this year and 6% for the next two years or inflation-based if higher.

Numsa says it will hold a series of shop steward meetings to discuss the way forward ahead of a meeting with Eskom next Friday.

The union's Irvin Jim says the talks have been held in good faith.

“We’ve been here to negotiate, not to blackmail. We can’t say we’re optimistic but we’re taking this offer to our members and they must reflect.”

More in Business

