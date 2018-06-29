Mazzone hits back at De Lille's open letter

Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille slammed Natasha Mazzone as a scripted spokesperson and accused her of spreading accusations that are untrue.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) deputy federal council chair Natasha Mazzone has responded to an open later by embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

De Lille slammed Mazzone as a scripted spokesperson and accused her of spreading accusations that are untrue.

But Mazzone has hit back, saying she won't be bullied by De Lille and that the mayor should stop evading answering to the accusations.

In an open letter to Member of Parliament Mazzone, De Lille says Mazzone's knowledge about her case with the DA is seriously lacking.

The mayor says she's not facing any corruption charges, as alleged by Mazzone.

But Mazzone has retaliated, saying De Lille should stop dodging key questions related to her leadership in the city.

“I think Patricia De Lille should read the Bowman Gilfillan investigation [report]. It finds maladministration, gross misconduct and conduct that amounts to deceiving council.”

Mazzone says the DA won't be giving De Lille the name of the whistle-blowers who spoke up against her.

Some of the very best have tried to bully me. They didn't succeed then, they won't succeed now. Let's focus on answering the questions shall we, deflection only works for so long. pic.twitter.com/eSVTcSAsKr — Natasha Mazzone MP (@Natasha9Mazzone) June 29, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)