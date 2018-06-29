Mpofu calls out ‘unfair’ treatment of Moyane in Sars inquiry

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 8°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Mpofu calls out ‘unfair’ treatment of Moyane in Sars inquiry

On Friday morning, Tom Moyane appeared before the Nugent inquiry with his lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu, who read his testimony.

Advocate Dali Mpofu (C) with his client Tom Moyane at the Nugent Inquiry. Picture: Qaanitah Hunter/EWN.
Advocate Dali Mpofu (C) with his client Tom Moyane at the Nugent Inquiry. Picture: Qaanitah Hunter/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane believes the commission of inquiry into Sars is unfair and the testimony given to the commission by former Sars officials have been riddled with lies.

On Friday morning, Moyane appeared before the Nugent inquiry with his lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu, who read his testimony. He said the inquiry was a sham and a farce and he believes it shouldn’t be allowed to continue.

Mpofu argued the testimony received by the Nugent inquiry so far was from disgruntled former Sars officials who were implicated in the so-called rogue unit and should be disregarded.

“Members of the rogue unit also have a huge axe to grind with Commissioner Moyane, and so does any other employee who rightly or wrongly regards himself or herself as a victim of the imaginary Moyane purge.”

Mpofu has told retired judge Robert Nugent that the inquiry is biased against his client because he’s being made to face two inquiries on the same matters.

“This is one of the grossest and most unfair processes I’ve ever witnessed under this democracy.”

The inquiry has heard how former finance minister Pravin Gordhan hated Moyane and his fight with Moyane was personal.

For three days, the inquiry has heard how Moyane dismantled Sars processes, purged senior staff members and reigned with fear in the revenue collector. Mpofu rubbished the accusations against Moyane.

WATCH: SARS Commission of Inquiry - Tom Moyane

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA