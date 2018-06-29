Mpofu calls out ‘unfair’ treatment of Moyane in Sars inquiry

On Friday morning, Tom Moyane appeared before the Nugent inquiry with his lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu, who read his testimony.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane believes the commission of inquiry into Sars is unfair and the testimony given to the commission by former Sars officials have been riddled with lies.

On Friday morning, Moyane appeared before the Nugent inquiry with his lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu, who read his testimony. He said the inquiry was a sham and a farce and he believes it shouldn’t be allowed to continue.

Mpofu argued the testimony received by the Nugent inquiry so far was from disgruntled former Sars officials who were implicated in the so-called rogue unit and should be disregarded.

“Members of the rogue unit also have a huge axe to grind with Commissioner Moyane, and so does any other employee who rightly or wrongly regards himself or herself as a victim of the imaginary Moyane purge.”

Mpofu has told retired judge Robert Nugent that the inquiry is biased against his client because he’s being made to face two inquiries on the same matters.

“This is one of the grossest and most unfair processes I’ve ever witnessed under this democracy.”

The inquiry has heard how former finance minister Pravin Gordhan hated Moyane and his fight with Moyane was personal.

For three days, the inquiry has heard how Moyane dismantled Sars processes, purged senior staff members and reigned with fear in the revenue collector. Mpofu rubbished the accusations against Moyane.

#SARSInquiry Just in: Adv Mpofu has asked Judge Nugent to suspend this inquiry or for a stay in proceedings until his disciplinary inquiry is resolved. QH pic.twitter.com/hoWrA3kpE7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 29, 2018

#SARSInquiry Mpofu now moves to his next point that Moyane cannot face two inquiries on the same matter. He says a matter cannot be tried twice for the same offense. He is referring to this inquiry and the disciplinary inquiry chaired by Adv Bham. QH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 29, 2018

#SARSInquiry Mpofu says there Professor Katz has acted for Ramaphosa like representing him the on going civil case by the victims of Marikana. They are personal friends. He questions if this inquiry was told this. QH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 29, 2018

#SARSInquiry Mpofu: Of all the lies told here over the past view days, the biggest is that the rogue unit did not exist. The truth is of course the rogue unit existed under minister Gordhan and it was reported to him. QH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 29, 2018

#SARSInquiry Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane has arrived to testify before the Nugent Inquiry. He’s flanked by advocate Dali Mpofu. QH pic.twitter.com/vXKy5YtbKo — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 29, 2018

