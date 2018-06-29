Moyane to appear before Nugent Inquiry
The Nugent commission heard this week how Tom Moyane purged top staff members and dismantled enforcement units within Sars.
JOHANNESBURG - Tom Moyane is expected to appear this morning before the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
Legal counsel for the suspended tax boss has contended that the inquiry has become a witch hunt against him.
The Nugent commission heard this week how Moyane purged top staff members and dismantled enforcement units within the revenue collector.
Moyane’s lawyer Eric Mabuza says the fact that his client has to face two inquiries about the same matters is unfair to him.
“He’s now expected to attend another inquiry while there’s also a pending inquiry chaired by Advocate Azhar Bham, obviously he’s going to be prejudiced.”
Moyane will appear before the commission this morning and is likely to raise an objection to the panel, alleging that professor Michael Katz who sits on the panel is conflicted.
Mabuza says they believe Katz has to recuse himself because he used to be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyer.
This is not the first time Moyane has made this request.
Judge Kate O’Regan was replaced in Moyane’s disciplinary inquiry after his legal team claimed she faced a conflict of interest; that process is now headed by Advocate Azhar Bham.
More in Business
-
Sibanye-Stillwater to host safety seminar
-
Numsa blames Eskom’s financial woes on IPPs, bloated top management
-
Davies dissolves non-performing SA Bureau of Standards board
-
Zuma had a hand in State Security Agency probe into Sars - Pillay
-
Mood darkens for UK consumers, businesses ahead of Brexit - surveys
-
#RandReport: Rand steadies after slip to new low, stocks led higher by banks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.