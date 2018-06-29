Moyane to appear before Nugent Inquiry

The Nugent commission heard this week how Tom Moyane purged top staff members and dismantled enforcement units within Sars.

JOHANNESBURG - Tom Moyane is expected to appear this morning before the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Legal counsel for the suspended tax boss has contended that the inquiry has become a witch hunt against him.

The Nugent commission heard this week how Moyane purged top staff members and dismantled enforcement units within the revenue collector.

Moyane’s lawyer Eric Mabuza says the fact that his client has to face two inquiries about the same matters is unfair to him.

“He’s now expected to attend another inquiry while there’s also a pending inquiry chaired by Advocate Azhar Bham, obviously he’s going to be prejudiced.”

Moyane will appear before the commission this morning and is likely to raise an objection to the panel, alleging that professor Michael Katz who sits on the panel is conflicted.

Mabuza says they believe Katz has to recuse himself because he used to be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyer.

This is not the first time Moyane has made this request.

Judge Kate O’Regan was replaced in Moyane’s disciplinary inquiry after his legal team claimed she faced a conflict of interest; that process is now headed by Advocate Azhar Bham.