Missing Claremont woman’s body found

Diane Nelson's body was discovered on Table Mountain on Thursday.

FILE: Claremont psychologist Diane Nelson was last seen on Saturday night 23 June 2018. Picture: The Pink Ladies/Facebook.
FILE: Claremont psychologist Diane Nelson was last seen on Saturday night 23 June 2018. Picture: The Pink Ladies/Facebook.
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed the body of a missing Claremont woman has been found.

Diane Nelson's body was discovered on Table Mountain on Thursday.

The details around her death are unclear at this stage.

She was last seen alive last week while her car had been found in the Cecilia Forest parking near Bishopscourt.

The police's Andre Traut said: “The circumstances surrounding the death of a 49-year-old woman are being investigated after her body was found yesterday. A death inquest case docket has been registered for investigation purposes.”

