[LISTEN] Mpho Ndaba among 2018 'Mail & Guardian' top 200
CapeTalk | Cape Talk’s Refilwe Moloto spoke to Mpho Ndaba who was placed on the top 200 in the environment category.
CAPE TOWN - Each year the Mail & Guardian profiles interesting young people who have stood out from the pack and who show us what to look forward to in the country’s future.
These under-35s are talented and have shown themselves to be leaders in their respective fields. They are the ones to watch out for.
Cape Talk’s Refilwe Moloto spoke to Mpho Ndaba who was placed on the top 200 in the Environment Category for his work in pushing for investment in fossil fuels.
“The most important thing was networking and meeting other young people… It was affirming and it’s beautiful because it really shows that one is on the right track.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] ‘City of JHB has about 6 years of landfill space left’
-
[LISTEN] Here’s how police classify a suspect as a serial killer
-
[LISTEN] The link between boredom, loneliness & addiction
-
[LISTEN] Mokgoro wants to restore confidence in NW govt
-
[LISTEN] Post Office transfers grant beneficiaries to new card
-
[LISTEN] Rise in pro-black business consumers
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking how NHI will impact your life
-
[LISTEN] Do you know what apps your children are using?
-
[LISTEN] How SA’s major banks will help govt with ailing SEOs
-
[LISTEN] Khaya Sithole denies bringing accountancy profession into disrepute
-
[LISTEN] Jeremy Sampson remembers David Goldblatt
-
[LISTEN] JMPD accused of targeting taxi industry
-
[LISTEN] Mavuso Msimang talks politics, life & ANC
-
[LISTEN] Tony Ehrenreich says goodbye to Cosatu
-
[LISTEN] Jarana pledges R100k to charity if he can't turn SAA around
-
[LISTEN] SAMA reacts to implementation of NHI announcement
-
[LISTEN] Rubens masterpiece worth R8m found in SA
-
[LISTEN] Why Ashwin Willemse is taking SuperSport to Equality Court
-
[LISTEN] Corruption behind Gauteng Health Dept revealed
-
[LISTEN] How your social media behaviour affects your insurance claim
-
[LISTEN] Can humans live past the age of 200?
-
[LISTEN] Why African teams are underperforming at 2018 World Cup
-
[LISTEN] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy - The cost of cost-cutting
-
[LISTEN] Is using hands-free kit while driving a safer option?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.