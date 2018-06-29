[LISTEN] Mpho Ndaba among 2018 'Mail & Guardian' top 200

CapeTalk | Cape Talk’s Refilwe Moloto spoke to Mpho Ndaba who was placed on the top 200 in the environment category.

CAPE TOWN - Each year the Mail & Guardian profiles interesting young people who have stood out from the pack and who show us what to look forward to in the country’s future.

These under-35s are talented and have shown themselves to be leaders in their respective fields. They are the ones to watch out for.

Cape Talk’s Refilwe Moloto spoke to Mpho Ndaba who was placed on the top 200 in the Environment Category for his work in pushing for investment in fossil fuels.

“The most important thing was networking and meeting other young people… It was affirming and it’s beautiful because it really shows that one is on the right track.”

