[LISTEN] Mpho Ndaba among 2018 'Mail & Guardian' top 200

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 8°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

[LISTEN] Mpho Ndaba among 2018 'Mail & Guardian' top 200

| Cape Talk’s Refilwe Moloto spoke to Mpho Ndaba who was placed on the top 200 in the environment category.

CAPE TOWN - Each year the Mail & Guardian profiles interesting young people who have stood out from the pack and who show us what to look forward to in the country’s future.

These under-35s are talented and have shown themselves to be leaders in their respective fields. They are the ones to watch out for.

Cape Talk’s Refilwe Moloto spoke to Mpho Ndaba who was placed on the top 200 in the Environment Category for his work in pushing for investment in fossil fuels.

“The most important thing was networking and meeting other young people… It was affirming and it’s beautiful because it really shows that one is on the right track.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA