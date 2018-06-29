[LISTEN] ‘City of JHB has about 6 years of landfill space left’

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa spoke to Nico de Jager, City of Johannesburg’s MMC for Environmental Affairs about the situation.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Johannesburg is launching a recycling project and residents will be playing an active part.

Residents who live in formal housing will be issued with clear bags to be used for all recyclable items or materials from Sunday, 1 July 2018.

Nico de Jager, City of Johannesburg’s MMC for environmental affairs, says they are running out of landfill space.

“There are about six years of landfill space left, so it is something we need to roll out and take very seriously.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)