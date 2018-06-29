Letsatsi-Duba: SA to use UN seat to promote peace, stability in conflict zones
DURBAN - State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba has told her Brics counterparts that South Africa will use its non-permanent seat on the United Nations’ Security Council to promote peace and stability in areas where the world's largest conflicts are.
The security ministers from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa met in Durban on Friday, to discuss transnational border safety and other emerging threats that impact stability and security.
Letsatsi-Duba started the open session by discussing how the Brics meeting is at a time when multilateralism is increasingly under siege and cyber terrorism is also on the rise.
She says there are state and non-state actors that are being used to undermine national state security and sovereignty.
These include those working for NGOs, media, student organisations, foreign multinational companies, as well as religious and community-based organisations.
Letsatsi-Duba also added that the global nature of such security issues has no respect for borders, which implies that problems are easily imported and negatively impact stability and security within one’s countries.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
