'Inxeba' ruling 'favoured Roman-Dutch law, disregarded our customary practices'
The ruling follows the decision by the FPB’s Appeals Tribunal to reclassify the film from a rating of 16 to X18 which meant 'Inxeba' couldn't be screened at local cinemas.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) has expressed disappointment over the High Court's decision to overturn the age restriction of local film Inxeba: The Wound, saying the sanctity of isiXhosa traditions was dismissed.
The ruling follows the decision by the Film and Publication Board (FPB)’s Appeals Tribunal to reclassify the film from a rating of 16 to X18 which meant Inxeba couldn't be screened at local cinemas.
The High Court on Thursday found the tribunal process was legally flawed and must be reviewed and set aside.
Contralesa has been vocal about the showing of Inxeba since its release, claiming its plot, which follows the sexual relationship between Xhosa initiates, distastefully portrays cultural practices.
President Kgosi Mokoena said: “We are so disappointed because it’s clear that the judgment considered only Roman-Dutch law, it disregarded our customary practices and law.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
