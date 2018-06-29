IFP members march for better services

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 8°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

IFP members march for better services

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area.

file: A polluted street in Alexandra's 1st Avenue. The township is infested with rats, and they are wreaking havoc in the township. Picture: EWN.
file: A polluted street in Alexandra's 1st Avenue. The township is infested with rats, and they are wreaking havoc in the township. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) party members are marching through the Sandton CBD on Friday morning, calling for proper service delivery in Alexandra.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) is advising motorists to avoid the area.

The march is expected to end around 2 pm on Friday.

The JMPD's Edna Mamonyane said: “We have dispatched metro police to go and make sure that they check the protesters so that motorists don’t experience any problems with the marchers. But if you don’t need to be along Grayston Drive, try to avoid it.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA