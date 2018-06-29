IFP members march for better services
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) party members are marching through the Sandton CBD on Friday morning, calling for proper service delivery in Alexandra.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) is advising motorists to avoid the area.
The march is expected to end around 2 pm on Friday.
The JMPD's Edna Mamonyane said: “We have dispatched metro police to go and make sure that they check the protesters so that motorists don’t experience any problems with the marchers. But if you don’t need to be along Grayston Drive, try to avoid it.”
@jaca_traffic @yfmtraffic what’s happening on Grayston Drive? pic.twitter.com/V4Kkliwog6— Tiana Cline (@tianatweets) June 29, 2018
JHB - Grayston Drive: MARCH RT @resh136 @TrafficSA not sure what march is happening in Sandton today.... - HEAVY TRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/Dg4DA1cvcN— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) June 29, 2018
