IFP members march for better services

JOHANNESBURG - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) party members are marching through the Sandton CBD on Friday morning, calling for proper service delivery in Alexandra.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) is advising motorists to avoid the area.

The march is expected to end around 2 pm on Friday.

The JMPD's Edna Mamonyane said: “We have dispatched metro police to go and make sure that they check the protesters so that motorists don’t experience any problems with the marchers. But if you don’t need to be along Grayston Drive, try to avoid it.”