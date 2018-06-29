Govt vows to step up service delivery at Khayelitsha hosp after complaints

Provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo conducted an unannounced visit to the hospital earlier this week after pictures surfaced on social media of an overcrowded emergency centre.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department says interventions are being put in place to address problems facing the Khayelitsha District Hospital following service delivery complaints.

Earlier this year, a parliamentary committee visited the facility following a complaint accusing the hospital of negligence, and findings of poor and incomplete record keeping by staff.

Mbombo says she wanted to see for herself and assess the services provided to patients at the Khayelitsha district hospital.

Mbombo says she received numerous complaints from Khayelitsha residents which are worrying. She adds she received photos showing patients being cared for on mattresses on the floor, and an overcrowded mental health unit.

Mbombo says they're looking to address the issues at the facility and will start by opening a new ward at the hospital at the end of the month.

She adds a psychiatry unit is also in the pipeline for the hospital and staff shortages are also being addressed.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)