Get your geek on: ComicEx kickstarts tomorrow

The festival, which will be held at GrandWest in Cape Town, is South Africa’s answer to America’s Comic-Con.

CAPE TOWN - Whether you’re a comic book collector or gamer, there is something for all geeks at this year's ComicEx.

The festival is South Africa’s answer to America’s Comic-Con.

Event organisers Alan Marriot said: “ComicEx isn’t just about comics, it’s about entertainment experience and there’s a bit of everything for everyone.”

The expo kicks off on Saturday at GrandWest in Cape Town.

Tickets starts from R125.