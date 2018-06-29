Get your geek on: ComicEx kickstarts tomorrow

Mpofu calls out ‘unfair’ treatment of Moyane in Sars probe
The festival, which will be held at GrandWest in Cape Town, is South Africa’s answer to America’s Comic-Con.
CAPE TOWN - Whether you’re a comic book collector or gamer, there is something for all geeks at this year's ComicEx.
The festival is South Africa’s answer to America’s Comic-Con.
Event organisers Alan Marriot said: “ComicEx isn’t just about comics, it’s about entertainment experience and there’s a bit of everything for everyone.”
The expo kicks off on Saturday at GrandWest in Cape Town.
Tickets starts from R125.
