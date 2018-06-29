Gautrain maintenance workers on strike at Midrand depot, services not affected

They're demanding housing allowance and a 13th check.

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain maintenance workers at the Midrand depot are on strike on Friday morning.

Management says contingency plans are in place to ensure services aren’t affected.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said: “The workers affiliated to Numsa have embarked on a protected strike this morning. We can ensure passengers that we will not compromise on safety.”