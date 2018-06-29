Fears around job losses, food security at land expropriation public hearings
The constitutional review committee has also heard that amending the Constitution will decrease investor confidence, and further raise unemployment.
CAPE TOWN - Fears of job losses and a risk to food security are among the concerns raised at public hearings on amending the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
Public hearings are continuing in the Northern Cape and Limpopo on Friday.
The constitutional review committee says it's pleased with the orderly manner in which the public has been conducting itself.
There's been huge public interest so far, in the hearings of a parliamentary committee reviewing Section 25 of the Constitution.
In Limpopo, farmers say land and property rights are the bedrock of the economy, and it will be impossible to amend this section without affecting food security.
Other participants say there's sufficient land for the landless without having to amend the Constitution, and that government is to blame for the slow pace of reform.
In the Northern Cape, some felt this process is about the government trying to get its hands on more land.
Hearings are continuing on Friday in Kuruman and Tzaneen.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
