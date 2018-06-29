Family in tears as Gabriela Alban’s boyfriend is convicted for her murder

Alban was diagnosed with lyme disease and followed her boyfriend Diego Novella to South Africa in the hopes of getting treatment here.

CAPE TOWN - The family of an American tourist killed at a Camps Bay hotel fought back tears as they heard evidence about how she died.

Guatemalan national Diego Novella was convicted of killing his girlfriend Gabriela Alban in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

Novella has claimed diminished responsibility due to drug intoxication and says he mistook his partner for a demon as a result of the substances he had consumed.

Her medical condition and financial problems are some of the factors the accused says placed strain on their relationship.

But while visiting Cape Town, the sales executive was murdered by her partner who claimed he thought she was a demonic entity at the time he attacked her.

Alban sustained numerous injuries during the assault; her eyes were bludgeoned, nose was broken, she sustained blunt force trauma to her neck and head and her face was swollen and bruised.

Apple pie and chocolate had also been forced into her mouth.

Novella defecated on his partner after she was killed, and threw chips, sweets and chocolate over her body.

After killing her, novella left the hotel room and went to camps bay beach.

Shortly after returning to the hotel, he informed staff that his girlfriend was dead and police were then called to the scene.

#DiegoNovella Gabriela Alban’s parents speaks to the media after judgement is handed down. SF pic.twitter.com/SJEO13zPJv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2018