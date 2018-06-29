EC baby girl (1) accidentally shot dead by foster father
Police say the 45-year-old game ranger was getting ready for a shooting practice at the Arizona farm earlier this week when the rifle discharged.
CAPE TOWN – A one-year-old baby has been killed after having been accidentally shot by her foster father in Paterson.
Police say the 45-year-old game ranger was getting ready for a shooting practice at the Arizona farm earlier this week when the rifle discharged.
The police's Andre Beetge says the game ranger was wearing the firearm on a sling over his shoulder.
Beetge says the ranger's wife was standing nearby holding their one-year-old foster daughter at the time.
“He wanted to take it off his shoulder to make it safe, in other words, to take out rounds still in the chamber - to make it safe to so. In the event that he was taking his firearm off his shoulder, a shot went off, which we suspect the firearm might have somewhere on his body or clothing and then the gunfire was shot.”
The infant sustained a fatal gunshot wound, while his wife was shot through the arm.
The baby died on the scene while his spouse was taken to hospital.
Beetge says the child's biological mother is the ranger's sister-in-law who passed away a couple of months ago.
The couple was, therefore, fostering the toddler.
Police have opened a murder and attempted murder case for investigation. Beetge says the outcome of ballistics and forensic tests will determine the course of the investigation.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Missing Claremont woman’s body found
-
Mpofu calls out ‘unfair’ treatment of Moyane in Sars inquiry
-
Mazzone hits back at De Lille's open letter
-
Brrrr…. parts of SA to brace for cold front next week
-
Fears around job losses, food security at land expropriation public hearings
-
Cape Town water tariff hikes to decrease
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.