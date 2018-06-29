EC baby girl (1) accidentally shot dead by foster father

Police say the 45-year-old game ranger was getting ready for a shooting practice at the Arizona farm earlier this week when the rifle discharged.

CAPE TOWN – A one-year-old baby has been killed after having been accidentally shot by her foster father in Paterson.

Police say the 45-year-old game ranger was getting ready for a shooting practice at the Arizona farm earlier this week when the rifle discharged.

The police's Andre Beetge says the game ranger was wearing the firearm on a sling over his shoulder.

Beetge says the ranger's wife was standing nearby holding their one-year-old foster daughter at the time.

“He wanted to take it off his shoulder to make it safe, in other words, to take out rounds still in the chamber - to make it safe to so. In the event that he was taking his firearm off his shoulder, a shot went off, which we suspect the firearm might have somewhere on his body or clothing and then the gunfire was shot.”

The infant sustained a fatal gunshot wound, while his wife was shot through the arm.

The baby died on the scene while his spouse was taken to hospital.

Beetge says the child's biological mother is the ranger's sister-in-law who passed away a couple of months ago.

The couple was, therefore, fostering the toddler.

Police have opened a murder and attempted murder case for investigation. Beetge says the outcome of ballistics and forensic tests will determine the course of the investigation.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)