De Lange remains Gauteng’s top cop for now, talks continue
Last week, Deliwe De Lange said she's been asked to step down as Gauteng provincial commissioner by national commissioner Khehla Sitole.
PRETORIA - While the South African Policing Union (Sapu) says lieutenant-general Deliwe de Lange is here to stay, but police management says it’s still in talks with her.
Last week, De Lange said she's been asked to step down as Gauteng provincial commissioner by National Commissioner Khehla Sitole.
However, this week, the union said Sitole had agreed to allow the lieutenant-general to serve out her term.
Sitole’s change of heart followed threats of legal action from Sapu to ensure De Lange stays on as Gauteng provincial commissioner.
It’s understood De Lange was offered three different positions in the SAPS, which she reportedly declined.
The police’s Vish Naidoo says Sitole has introduced a succession plan in the service, which involves the rotation of senior managers. He says the rotation process involved De Lange.
Naidoo says talks started with the lieutenant-general several weeks ago and those discussions are continuing.
For now, De Lange will remain Gauteng’s top cop.
