DA to continue pushing for Brian Hlongwa’s removal
Brian Hlongwa has denied any wrongdoing related to corruption and claims the matter is being used as part of an anti-African National Congress campaign.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says while it's disappointed that a motion calling for the resignation of former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa failed, it will continue pushing for accountability.
This follows the release of a report by the Special Investigating Unit which revealed details of alleged corruption worth R1.2 billion in the provincial Health Department between 2006 and 2009.
The DA, Economic Freedom Fighters and other opposition parties put forward the motion to have him removed as a member of the Gauteng Legislature on Thursday but lost the vote.
The DA's Theresa Lotter says they won't stop pushing for Hlongwa's removal.
“We’re going to look at what possible charges are there against Honourable Hlongwa and those that abided and aided him in the corruption of the Gauteng Health Department.”
