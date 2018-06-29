DA CT caucus could decide on third no-confidence motion against De Lille

Patricia De Lille survived a motion of no confidence by a single vote in February when the opposition sided with her.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance's (DA) City of Cape Town caucus could decide on Friday whether to table another motion of no confidence in Mayor Patricia De Lille.

The caucus is set to meet ahead of a closed-door council meeting, at which they are expected to discuss further disciplinary steps against a city executive Louis Scheepers.

Scheepers alleges De Lille forced him to change the criteria for top managers, a claim De Lille denies.

In a bargaining council matter, Scheepers alleged De Lille asked him to water down the criteria for four city manager posts in his department.

In attempts to avoid a disciplinary hearing, he gave the council an ultimatum last month that he would resign if it cleared him of all charges.

The council refused and is now set to consider further steps against him.

The DA caucus deputy leader JP Smith says while Friday's caucus meeting is to discuss the Scheepers matter, other councillors could request to discuss the third motion of no confidence in De Lille.

If agreed to, the Speaker could be requested to place it on the agenda at the next full council meeting on 26 July.

The DA would have to be very sure of its numbers if it proceeds.

