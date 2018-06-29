CWU threatens legal action against 'Afro Voice' over job losses

A meeting was held at the paper's Midrand offices on Thursday where workers were briefed on the decision to close.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communications Workers Union (CWU) says it's given management at Afro Worldview until the close of business on Friday to give clarity on the decision to stop publishing its daily newspaper, Afro Voice.

It says failing this, legal steps will be taken.

It’s understood staff have been told not to report for work on Monday.

Afro Voice was formerly known as The New Age.

CWU’s Aubrey Tshabalala says journalists at Afro Voice approached them on Thursday after a meeting where they were told by management they no longer have jobs.

“Basically, go home and look for employment or whatever that you decided to do. Even though they’ve said they will pay the salaries until the end of July. But this is not enough time for workers to reconcile with their financial obligations.”

He says there's been no clarity on the terms of this decision and whether any alternative plans of employment for staff have been made.

“You have to outline a few things for us, how many people are affected [and] what were the reasons behind that."

Tshabalala says they have written to management requesting details on the decision including whether the workers will be given financial packages, and if anyone will be absorbed into the paper's television company Afro World View.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)