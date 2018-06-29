CT water restrictions to remain in place despite rise in dam levels
The City of Cape Town says level 6B water restrictions have helped cut water usage.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says water restrictions will remain in place until dam levels are at least double what they are now.
Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson on Thursday announced that City has avoided day zero in 2019 due to the ongoing saving efforts by Capetonians.
The collective water consumption for the past week has been 520 million litres per day.
The city says level 6B water restrictions have helped cut water usage.
Ian Neilson says the City is confident that there will be no prospect of reaching day zero in 2019.
“So, while we hope that at some point in the next few months to be in a position to relax the current restrictions and the tariffs associated with them, this decision will have to wait until the national government relaxes restrictions on releases of the water supply system.”
According to the National Water and Sanitation Department, dams need to be at least 85% full before restrictions are dropped
Neilson added that the city will explore the use of permanent desalination plants in the future.
There are three temporary desalination plants in Strandfontein, V&A Waterfront and Monwabisi.
WATCH: Day zero off the cards for 2 years
