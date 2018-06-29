Cops probe double murder in Alexandra

It's understood the couple was shot and killed by the young woman's ex-boyfriend.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a double murder in Alexandra after a local school teacher and her partner were gunned down.

It's understood the couple was shot and killed by the young woman's ex-boyfriend.

The crime happened on Saturday and authorities say the suspect handed himself over to the police in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this week.

He made his first court appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and is expected back in the dock next week.

The police's Stephen Malatji says: “He will come back [to court] on 3 July. He will be appearing at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court for his bail application.”

