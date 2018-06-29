Cops probe double murder in Alexandra
It's understood the couple was shot and killed by the young woman's ex-boyfriend.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a double murder in Alexandra after a local school teacher and her partner were gunned down.
It's understood the couple was shot and killed by the young woman's ex-boyfriend.
The crime happened on Saturday and authorities say the suspect handed himself over to the police in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this week.
He made his first court appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and is expected back in the dock next week.
The police's Stephen Malatji says: “He will come back [to court] on 3 July. He will be appearing at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court for his bail application.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.