Competition Commission welcomes fines for vessel companies over price fixing
The companies were found guilty of price fixing after the commission received a complaint from the Robben Island Museum.
CAPE TOWN - The Competition Commission has welcomed the hefty fines for three vessel companies that ferry passengers from the V&A Waterfront to Robben Island.
Three of the five companies had cooperated with the investigation. Thembekile Maritime Services, Silverbucle Trade and Nauticat Charters have been fined more than R1 million.
The Competition Commission says two of the five companies refused to cooperate.
The Commission’s Sipho Ngwema said: “There are now two left in terms of prosecutions that have not yet cooperated with the commission. The commissioner has called for criminal charges against those who have shown no remorse.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
