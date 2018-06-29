Communications Minister refers complaints about film 'Show Dogs' to FPB
Cause for Justice raised concerns over some scenes in the film, which it claims are grooming children for sexual abuse.
JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has referred complaints about family comedy Show Dogs to the appeal tribunal for consideration.
Human rights organisation Cause for Justice (CFJ) raised concerns over some scenes in the film, which it claims are grooming children for sexual abuse.
The movie, which is about a police hound who goes undercover to infiltrate a dog show, has an age restriction of seven years old.
The CFJ has complained about a scene in which Max the dog is told to get used to being groped.
The organisation's Ryan Smit says they're waiting for confirmation from the Film and Publication Board (FPB) on the date that the Appeal Tribunal will consider the matter.
“At this stage, we have done as much as we could have done and the Appeal Tribunal will now follow through the appeal proceedings. We will just keep tapes on how it progresses.”
The movie is expected to be released next week Friday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
