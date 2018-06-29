Communications Minister refers complaints about film 'Show Dogs' to FPB

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 8°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Communications Minister refers complaints about film 'Show Dogs' to FPB

Cause for Justice raised concerns over some scenes in the film, which it claims are grooming children for sexual abuse.

Minister of Communications Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: GCIS.
Minister of Communications Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: GCIS.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has referred complaints about family comedy Show Dogs to the appeal tribunal for consideration.

Human rights organisation Cause for Justice (CFJ) raised concerns over some scenes in the film, which it claims are grooming children for sexual abuse.

The movie, which is about a police hound who goes undercover to infiltrate a dog show, has an age restriction of seven years old.

The CFJ has complained about a scene in which Max the dog is told to get used to being groped.

The organisation's Ryan Smit says they're waiting for confirmation from the Film and Publication Board (FPB) on the date that the Appeal Tribunal will consider the matter.

“At this stage, we have done as much as we could have done and the Appeal Tribunal will now follow through the appeal proceedings. We will just keep tapes on how it progresses.”

The movie is expected to be released next week Friday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA