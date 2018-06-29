City Power warns of outages in JHB

Several areas will experience outages including Inanda, Houghton, Killarney, Illovo, Atholl and Alexandra.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has announced it will be implementing “load rotation” until around 5:30pm on Friday to deal with high electricity demand.

City Power technicians are on site at the Sebenza substation attending to a transformer failure.

